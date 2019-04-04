Thousands of Ontario students expected to walk out of class over education changes

TORONTO – Students across Ontario planned to walk out of class Thursday afternoon to protest the provincial government’s recently announced changes to education.

The Progressive Conservatives have come under criticism for their plans to increase class sizes, make students take more online courses and their changes to the province’s autism program, among other things.

One student who helped organize Thursday’s walkout said the government’s moves have sparked a “wildfire” of political activism among the province’s youth.

“I think they’re angry, they’re hurt, and they’re ready to rise up,” Frank Hong, a Grade 12 student at Toronto’s Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute, said of his peers.

Hong, the co-executive director of March for Our Education, the student group organizing the walkout, said students from more than 700 schools are “ready to really make their voices heard.”

School boards and teachers unions have warned that the government’s planned increase in class sizes will result in thousands of teaching positions being lost over the four years that change is phased in.

Some boards have also written to the education minister saying the move will mean they can offer fewer elective courses, such as in the arts and skilled trades.

The government plans to increase average high school class sizes from 22 to 28. Average class sizes for Grades 4 to 8 will increase by one student per classroom – from a current 23 students to 24. Class sizes for kindergarten through Grade 3 are not changing.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson has said there will be no “involuntary job losses,” as a result of the plan and has said Ontario high schools currently have one of the lowest student-to-teacher ratios in the country.

During question period at the legislature Thursday morning, Thompson said the government would not be distracted by the student protests, which she described as “union stunts” fostered by the opposition.

“We’re going to be focusing on what we learned during our consultation last fall,” she said, referring to online and telephone surveys that heard from more than 72,000 people.

“Parents, teachers, students alike want to be focusing on the fundamentals that will ensure them a great career pathway forward. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Hong, who said he’s been politically active since he was nine years old, took issue with the government’s characterization of the walkouts as union-organized.

“We’re all students. We did not spend any significant amount of money on this,” he said. “It just caught on like wildfire, and it went across the province.”

