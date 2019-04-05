Thousands of protesting taxi drivers block traffic in downtown Montreal

Thousands of taxi drivers are blocking traffic in downtown Montreal on Friday morning as they head to Quebec’s Transport Ministry René-Lévesque Boulevard West.

They say they are angry at the proposed deregulation of the industry by Transport Minister François Bonnardel.

READ MORE: Taxi drivers stage protests, take concerns over Bill 17 to province’s transport minister

The drivers are coming from across Greater Montreal, as well as several regions of Quebec.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal taxi drivers skeptical about compensation

The Canadian Press spoke with Abdallah Homsy, a taxi driver spokesperson who travelled from Quebec to Montreal Friday morning.

“We left Quebec around 5 a.m. Our permits are our livelihood,” he argued.

“We have tried several times to start a dialogue with the minister this week, but his office doesn’t want to hear from us, when every time we are proposing something serious.”

READ MORE: Legault government to invest $500 million in Quebec taxi industry

Homsy says he predicts between 1,000 and 1,500 taxi drivers will be involved in the demonstration.

“We must prepare for a long battle, today is Montreal, next week it will be another city. The goal is to be heard by all elected officials of the province,” he said.

Other taxi driver protests could also take place in other parts of the province on Friday, as well as in the coming days.

WATCH BELOW: City unveils new standardized look for Montreal taxis

Bill 17 was tabled in March as a way to deregulate the taxi industry and get rid of expensive fees.

READ MORE: Montreal taxi drivers say they need to save their industry from extinction

It would allow drivers to charge a variable rate, similar to Uber and Lyft. It would abolish taxi permits, which means the ones drivers have now would become obsolete.

WATCH BELOW: New safety measures for Montreal taxis

Taxi drivers argue they have paid astronomical sums for their licences — up to $200,000 in some cases — and are demanding better compensation.

Earlier this year, the Quebec government said it would give $500 million in compensation to taxi drivers.

Bonnardel has said the compensation would work out to approximately $77,000 per permit holder.

READ MORE: Taxi drivers’ class-action lawsuit against Quebec government gets green light

However, the drivers argue all of their permits were valued at $1.3 billion before the arrival of Uber.

— with files from The Canadian Press