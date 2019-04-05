Mother charged with attempted murder after infant injured in North York stabbing

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after her infant was injured in a stabbing incident at an apartment in North York.

Police said they responded to a call around 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday at 1 Canyon Ave. near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

READ MORE: Infant, mother in hospital after stabbing incident in Toronto’s north end

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and located an infant with knife wounds. A source told Global News the mother suffered self-inflicted injuries.

Both were transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The source said the infant remains in critical but stable condition.

READ MORE: Multiple people stabbed after banquet hall fight in North York

The identity of the accused has not been released. Police said she appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded into custody.

A police cruiser was spotted outside the apartment building early Friday. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.