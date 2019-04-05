Surrey RCMP seeking missing teen boy

The Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage boy, 17-year-old Shaurya Rana.

Rana was last seen April 1, 2019, at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of 160th Street in Surrey.

He wears glasses and often wears black track suits.

Surrey RCMP and his family are concerned for Rana’s well being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shaurya Rana is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca quoting file number: 2019-47563.