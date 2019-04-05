3 Kingston centenarians celebrate their long lives in joint birthday party

Global News often covers birthday stories where people turn 100 — but this may be a first.

On Thursday, three Kingston, Ont., neighbours celebrated being over a century old. It happened at Parkbridge Lifestyle Communities, formerly known as Worthington Park Communities.

About 30 neighbours at the retirement community got together to throw a birthday party for the three women.

“We’re celebrating Vi Storck’s 100th birthday,” said Hildegard Von Derheiden, the celebration co-ordinator.

“We have another person here who is 101 and another one who is 102. They’re wonderful old people. They haven’t lost much here yet,” she said, pointing to her head.

Although Storck was the birthday girl on Thursday, Helen Watt is 101, and Bertha Baker is 102, so the celebration was for all three centenarians.

As for Storck, she didn’t want to talk too much, but we do know that she was born in England and has spent much of her life here in Canada. She was a fitness teacher at the park and held the job until 2012, when she was 93.

Storck has also volunteered at Kingston’s food bank for over 30 years, where she still spends her time.

“She wanted to quit when she was 100 but they said she can’t, she has to continue and I think it’s a wonderful way of getting old.”

Baker celebrated her 102nd birthday in February. She credits a healthy lifestyle for her long life as well as good family genes. Her mother lived to be 102 while her aunt lived to 107.

When asked if she had any vices, Baker answered: “Never, that’s why I’m living.”