Family Matters podcast: Understanding your highly sensitive child

LISTEN ABOVE: One in five Canadian children are considered highly sensitive. Registered psychologist Tammy Auten-Dye helps us understand what the world is like for a highly sensitive kid.

My seven-year old son despises sweatpants. If he can’t wear shorts then he only wants blue jeans. He will wear jeans to birthday parties at trampoline parks and on long bike rides. His go-to tobogganing outfit is denim under his snow pants.

READ MORE: What does it mean if your child is considered ‘highly sensitive’?

He says sweatpants are itchy and uncomfortable. I say they are practical and kid-friendly. And I believe mom knows best.

That was until I met Tammy Auten-Dye, a registered psychologist. I’ve since moved all the sweatpants out of his room.

I have a highly sensitive child.

“Something about that feeling, whatever that is for him, is giving him a bit of sensory overload on his legs. It affects the way he moves and how comfortable he feels moving,” explained Auten-Dye.

“He is now faced with a decision: to please mom or to feel good.”

WATCH BELOW: Some parents of highly sensitive children say their kids are often misunderstood. Kim Smith has more on the challenges they face.

According to Auten-Dye, highly sensitive children are more attuned to their environment and the people around them. They are more aware of colours and sounds or even the textures on their clothing.

She encouraged me to give in to the fight over pants.

“If we can let him choose what feels most comfortable for him, his whole internal system can calm itself and he can be happier and freer throughout the day,” said Auten-Dye.

Auten-Dye is our guest this week on the Family Matters podcast. She talks us through what the world looks like for a highly sensitive child. She also offers up some tips for approaching the subject with your child’s teachers and coaches.

