Family Matters podcast: More Canadian couples living apart but in serious relationships

Could you be together but live apart? Edmonton mom Olivia Weaver Pilip is doing just that. She has been in a long-term, long-distance relationship for more than two years and because of children, there are no immediate plans to move under one roof.

Pilip is part of a growing number of Canadian couples living-apart-together. Statistics Canada found 1.5 million Canadians aged 25 to 64 are in a relationship with someone living in another home.

On the podcast, Dr. Jess O’Reilly of “Sex with Dr. Jess” weighs in on the relationship trend and offers advice for making it work.

Carolyn MacKenzie is the host of the newly expanded The Morning Show. She joins us to talk motherhood and work-life balance.

