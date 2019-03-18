Family Matters podcast: Should schools have a ‘no-cut’ rule for sports teams?

An Edmonton junior high school is embracing a 14-member curling squad and a 37-person basketball team.

The rosters for the junior sports teams at Michael Phair Junior High School have no maximum limit of players, meaning students who want to play are all given the opportunity.

Almost half the school’s nearly 300 students are now on a sports team.

READ MORE: Why ‘no-cut sports programs’ can benefit students and schools

On the Family Matters podcast (listen below), assistant principal Kim Hordal-Hlewka shares how her school eliminated cuts without eliminating competition.

View link »

However, what about the argument that tryouts build character and resiliency?

Lauren Sulz is an assistant professor at the University of Alberta in the Faculty of Education. She has been researching the impact of youth being cut from sports teams and shares why she believes students benefit more from playing than the experience of being cut.

I tried out for basketball multiple times and got cut. Why? Because I'm 5'4" and have no coordination. I learned that my talents lie elsewhere. We don't need more delusional and entitled adults. I do agree that a fun, non competitive option should be available. — Diane Beger (@Diane_Beger) March 14, 2019

Noooo. Come on! That’s what community league sports are for. Kids need to know that sometimes you just don’t make the cut and then set a goal to try out again next year 🙄 — Bonnie L (@mizbon) March 13, 2019

Family Matters is always looking for new story ideas.

Connect with host Kim Smith:

Email: Kim.Smith@globalnews.ca

Twitter: @Kim_SmithTV

Facebook: facebook.com/kim.smith.765

Connect with producer Christine Meadows:

Email: Christine.Meadows@globalnews.ca

Twitter: @CMeadowsGlobal

Want more ways to keep up to date? Check out the Family Matters podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Family Matters” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Family Matters page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “Family Matters” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Family Matters page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.