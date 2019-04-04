Over 700 trucks take part in Regina anti-carbon tax rally: organizers

The sound of truck horns blasted through Regina on Thursday as upwards of 800 vehicles came to the provincial capital as part of the Regina Rally Against the Carbon Tax.

Much of the semi, truck, oil field service and other industrial vehicles came from the Estevan area, adding support along the route to Regina.

“It’s beyond belief. For the people that we got, the support we had coming up, everybody was out,” Gene Smith, an oilfield worker from Carnduff, Sask., said.

Organizers began putting the rally together over three weeks ago with a team of about seven members. That includes Weyburn area farmer Joshua Mainil, who said he never expected the rally to grow to the size it did.

Mainil said his belief is carbon tax is the wrong way to address climate change, and more emphasis should be placed on trying to export innovations like carbon capture and storage to heavy emitting countries like China.

This was echoed by many in attendance. It’s also a familiar refrain from Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who was a speaker at the rally.

“We’ve got the major polluters – China, Russia the United States. They’re not doing anything. We can’t do it alone,” Smith said.

Many signs on trucks in the convoy called on the carbon tax to be scrapped, pipeline construction and killing bills C-69 and C-48. Opponents call C-69 the “no more pipelines bill” due to changes to the approval process for major projects. Bill C-48 relates to limiting oil tanker traffic along B.C.’s northern coast.

As a farmer, Mainil’s farm fuel will be exempt from the carbon tax, but he said extra costs will come in other areas.

“Fertilizer, what’s used to produce fertilizer? Natural gas. Well, natural gas is going to be more expensive, fertilizer is going to be more expensive,” Mainil said.

In addition to fertilizer, Mainil expects increased costs for fuel because delivery trucks will have to pay more.

