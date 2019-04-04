TransLink seeks public input on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project

TransLink wants to know what you think about the SkyTrain from Surrey to Langley.

TransLink is sharing details of its public engagement plan, which includes an online survey and four open houses.

TransLink’s Jeff Cross says it’s in its initial stages.

“We’re not providing a lot of information about the actual projects yet. We’re in that development stage but a really critical piece is understanding what’s important to people,” Cross said.

TransLink is in the process of determining how far the line can be built along with Fraser Highway with the $1.6 billion that has been secured.

Going out to Langley is estimated to cost $2.9 billion.

TransLink also wants to hear what people want for rapid transit along 104th Avenue in Surrey and King George Boulevard.