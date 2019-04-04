Transport truck rollover on Hwy. 402 spills 6,000 pounds of paint
It looks like a big rig tried to use Highway 402 as a canvas on Thursday morning.
According to Middlesex OPP, it was around 5:40 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Highway 402 at Centre Road in Strathroy-Caradoc, spilling about 6,000 pounds of paint.
The driver, police said, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Ministry of the Environment has been notified and the Ministry of Transportation is helping control traffic.
Motorists can expect delays on the eastbound 402 approaching Hickory Drive as the lanes have been reduced for cleanup, police said.
The Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department and Middlesex-London EMS also responded to the incident.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.
