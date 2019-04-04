Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Thursday, April 4

Gooooooooodddddd Morning!

It was a semi-favourable result for the Winnipeg Jets and their fans on Wednesday night. Not so great that St. Louis rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the third period at Chicago. But the Blues remained a point back of Winnipeg and Nashville for the Division lead when they took the 4-3 shootout loss. Tyler Bozak paved the way for the bonus point, scoring the tying goal with 38.9 seconds to play.

St. Louis has Philadelphia tonight and Vancouver on Saturday. The Canucks visit Nashville tonight, followed by the Blackhawks in Smashville on Saturday. And the Jets are on the road in Colorado tonight – and should have a pretty good idea of what the significance of Saturday Night’s faceoff in Arizona will – or won’t be – by the time the puck drops at 9 p.m. CT.

Another big win for the Manitoba Moose in their late season push for a playoff spot, Mason Appleton scored with 3 1/2 minutes to play for a 3-2 victory over Bakersfield that kept Manitoba in fourth place in the AHL Central. And now within a couple of points of the struggling Iowa Wild for third place after the Minnesota farm team dropped their seventh straight, 4-3 in overtime to Tuscon.

The Women’s World Championship Hockey Tournament is underway in Espoo, Finland. Canada and Switzerland are scoreless in the first period while Germany edged the Swedes 2-1 in a shootout in the opener.

The Pembina Valley Twisters are now a perfect 7-0 in the Manitoba Major Junior League playoffs after a 5-2 win over Stonewall. The regular season champs fired 60 shots on Jets’ netminder Adam Swan. Transcona leads the other semifinal two games to none after edging St. James 3-2.

What a difference a day made for Team Canada at the World Men’s Curling Championship in Lethbridge. Kevin Koe’s impressive 24 game winning streak ended with a 9-3, six end loss to Japan in the morning draw. And then Koe and company fell into a fourth place tie with the US at 6-2 when they were beaten 9-4 last night by Sweden. Niklas Edin scoring back to back three enders in the seventh and eighth to erase a 4-3 Canada lead. The host country will try to get back on track this morning at 10 a.m. when they play John Schuster of the States.

READ MORE: Canada’s Kevin Koe loses morning draw to Japan, falls in evening to Edin

Randall Grichuk smacked a pair of homers as Toronto beat Baltimore 5-3 to avoid being swept at home by the Orioles. Philadelphia saw their season opening winning streak end at four games in a 9-8 loss to Washington as the Phillies bullpen coughed up an 8-6 lead going to the bottom of the eighth.

The Toronto Raptors went with their starting five for a good portion of last night’s 115-105 win at Brooklyn. Pascal Siakim and Kawhi Leonard combined for 54 points against Toronto’s probable first round opponent when the NBA playoffs get underway a week from Saturday.

And the U of M’s Kelsey Wog will swim for Canada at the upcoming World Championships in Gwanju, Korea after a personal best time of two minutes and 22.82 seconds in the 200-m breaststroke event last night at the National Trials in Toronto. And Kelsey also has a chance to qualify in four other events over the next four days.