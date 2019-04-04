Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 6 collision
The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a serious collision on Highway 6, which left at least one person suffering life-threatening injuries.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted the information on Thursday morning, saying the crash happened between Highway 403 and Highway 5, and involved a dump truck, tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle.
Four people were transported to hospital.
