Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 6 collision

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a serious collision on Highway 6, which left at least one person suffering life-threatening injuries.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted the information on Thursday morning, saying the crash happened between Highway 403 and Highway 5, and involved a dump truck, tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle.

Serious collision #Hwy6 between Hwy403 and Hwy5, involving a dump truck, tractor trailer and passenger vehicle. 4 people transported to hospital. At least 1 with life threatening injuries.

All NB lanes blocked, 1 SB lane closed.

Investigation ongoing, unknown ETA for reopening. — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 4, 2019

Four people were transported to hospital.