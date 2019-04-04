Traffic
April 4, 2019 8:19 am
Updated: April 4, 2019 8:49 am

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 6 collision

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

The OPP is investigating a serious collision on Highway 6, on Thursday morning, between Highway 403 and Highway 5.

Sgt Kerry Schmidt/@OPP_HSD/Twitter
The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a serious collision on Highway 6, which left at least one person suffering life-threatening injuries.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted the information on Thursday morning, saying the crash happened between Highway 403 and Highway 5, and involved a dump truck, tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle.

Four people were transported to hospital.

