Man charged with multiple sex assaults in New Westminster, victims urged to come forward

New Westminster police have arrested a man accused of multiple counts of sexual assault against minors — and they say there may be more victims.

Wesley Clarkson, 33, is charged with five counts of sexual assault, along with five counts of touching a person under the age of 16 for sexual purposes.

Clarkson is currently in police custody and is due back in court next Wednesday.

“Detectives from the NWPD Major Crime Unit believe there could be more victims who have yet to come forward,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott in a media release.

“The victims of these alleged offences are all girls who were under the age of 10 years old at the time. Mr. Clarkson has been convicted of similar offences in the past in Ontario.”

New Westminster police want to speak with anyone who believes they have been assaulted by Clarkson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster police Det. Michelle White at 604-529-2536.