Major construction to hit Calgary roads this spring and summer

Construction season is about to bloom with more than 20 construction projects scheduled for main roads across Calgary, the city said Wednesday.

Along with major work on 14 Street S.W. and the southwest ring road on Anderson Road and Glenmore Trail, crews will begin to replace the 110-year-old 9 Avenue S.E. Bridge.

Construction of a temporary detour and bridge just south of the 9 Avenue bridge will start this week. Parts of 7 Street S.E. and some river pathways will be closed during the construction.

The detour route will open in July, with the new bridge expected to open in late 2020.

“[The new bridge is] also higher in elevation,” senior structural engineer Evan Fer said. “This is to ensure it can withstand a one-in-one-hundred-year flood event.”

Ground will also break on three new interchange projects, two of which build out Airport Trail as an east-to-west connection between Stoney and Deerfoot trails, the city said.

While there is no firm timeline for the Green Line LRT expansion, some of the summer work will focus on making way for the first 20 kilometres of the line.

Construction is also set to resume on 17 Avenue, which will see its fair share of work throughout the spring and summer.

The city said it will not close any portion of the busy downtown street while the Calgary Flames are in the Stanley Cup playoffs. All preliminary work will take part away from the so-called “Red Mile” stretch. Contractors have planned for a mid-to-late June start date.

“The work we’ll see underway in 2019 accounts for a long-term investment of $400 million,” Calgary transportation infrastructure director Kerensa Fromherz said. “That accounts for more than 3,100 jobs.

“Our projects opening this year are quite diverse as they’ll benefit people driving, walking, taking transit, cycling and moving goods.”

An interactive map of current construction and closures can be found on the city’s website.