Heavy vehicle restrictions changed, lane closed on Calgary bridge following inspection

A recent inspection of a decades-old bridge that stretches across the Elbow River into Inglewood has led the City of Calgary to make changes to traffic travelling over it.

Heavy vehicle restrictions have been updated on the 9 Avenue S.E. bridge, the city said Thursday. Officials also closed one of the three lanes of traffic to reduce weight.

Up to now, trucks heavier than 8.5 tonnes were not allowed to use the bridge. Now, trucks weighing more than five tonnes will also have to detour around the bridge.

“The bridge structure has served Calgary for 110 years,” the city’s manager of bridge maintenance, Charmaine Buhler, said. “This restriction is being put in place to ensure viability until it is replaced.

“We are now seeing the impact of heavy traffic and have decided to reduce the weight allowance.”

Vehicles inbound from 17 Avenue/Blackfoot Trail S.E. will have to detour via 26 Avenue to Dartmouth Road, 25 Avenue, northbound Macleod Trail and into downtown, the city said. Vehicles already on 9 Avenue S.E. will detour via 8 Street to MacDonald Avenue to 12 Avenue and into downtown.

The city is looking to hire a contractor to build a new 9 Avenue S.E. bridge, which officials said would be able to accommodate heavy trucks. It’s expected construction will start this year and the bridge should be open in late 2020.