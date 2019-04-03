1 injured after crash between SUV, police vehicle in Grande Prairie

A man was taken to hospital after an SUV and marked police car collided in Grande Prairie on Wednesday morning, RCMP said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at 68 Avenue and 100 Street at around 9 a.m., police said.

EMS took the lone occupant of the SUV to hospital but officials could not confirm in what condition.

No officers were injured in the collision, RCMP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.