Grande Prairie motorcycle rider killed in weekend crash: Alberta RCMP

A 43-year-old Grande Prairie man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck in northern Alberta over the weekend.

On Monday, the RCMP issued a news release in which they said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

According to Beaverlodge RCMP, officers were called to a crash at Highway 724 and Township Road 722 at about 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Based on the information they have so far, investigators believe the truck was headed north when it turned left in front of the motorcycle which was headed south.

The man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the truck was not hurt.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Beaverlodge RCMP detachment at 780-354-2955. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.