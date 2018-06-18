Man injured in Highway 8 crash

A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision on Highway 8 west of Calgary on Sunday night.

RCMP said a semi-truck and a car collided near Clear Water Drive around 10:30 p.m.

The highway was closed while crews cleaned up spilt fuel.

511 Alberta tweeted around 2:59 a.m. Monday that the highway was open to single lane alternating traffic.

There is no word on the cause of the collision from police.