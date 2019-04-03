Capilano University announces new North Shore waterfront satellite campus

North Vancouver’s Capilano University is expanding with a new satellite campus in the waterfront Shipyards development.

The City of North Vancouver says the campus, dubbed CapU Lonsdale, will open the 11,000 square-foot campus in time for the fall 2019 term.

WATCH: New development approved for North Vancouver waterfront

The new campus will house the school’s Continuing Studies and Executive Education program, along with a variety of other individual courses from Capilano’s five faculties.

“Capilano University is proud to be part of this major development on the North Shore,” said university president Paul Dangerfield in a media release.

READ MORE: Plans for new community project in North Vancouver finalized

“By extending CapU’s presence to The Shipyards at Lower Lonsdale we are making it easier for students to access our courses, training and programs.”

More than a dozen new businesses will also move into the Shipyards development this summer, including restaurants, an indoor cycling club, a green grocer and a cafe.

The site is being developed by Quay Property Management Corp., which began construction two years ago.

The Shipyards development also features a 20,000 square-foot waterfront public plaza, including a water play area and an ice surface.

WATCH: (2017) Capilano University film student hits Cannes