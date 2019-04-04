Fargo misses Manitobans and is offering deals to get you back

The city of Fargo is trying to get Manitobans to go over the boarder once again and is even offering some discounts to get them there.

The Fargo Moorhead Convention & Visitors Bureau has partnered up with several restaurants, hotels, and the West Acres Mall to bring Canadians back across the border.

Tobans get 25 per cent off certain hotels and even gift cards, so long as they book a trip to Fargo through the city’s visitor website.

Fargo Moorhead visitor’s bureau president, Charley Johnson says the city is feeling the loss of its Canadian customers.

“The basic idea is to invite Canadians to come back down here who haven’t been coming down here very much in the past five or six years because of, largely we thought, because of the exchange rate,” Johnson said.

Fargo is offering different perks, as long as you can show a Canadian Address. The city didn’t expect to have to deal with flooding when they planned the deal but are hoping it won’t effect customers.

“We didn’t bank on the fact that there might be a flood threat in April, I guess we probably should have thought of that but that didn’t become kind of obvious until a couple of weeks ago but it doesn’t appear that its going to be ominous,” Johnson said.

The deal is being offered for the entire month of April.