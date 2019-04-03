Speed a factor in fatal single-vehicle crash on New Brunswick highway: RCMP

A 33-year-old man from Ontario has died following a single-vehicle collision in southern New Brunswick on Tuesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to the crash on Highway 7 at Exit 63 in Welsford, N.B., shortly before 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: West Chezzetcook man dead following 3-vehicle crash in Dartmouth

Police believe the Ontario man, who had recently been living in Oromocto, had failed to negotiate the exit and overturned in the ditch. He died at the scene.

Before the crash, police say an RCMP officer had spotted a vehicle travelling north at a high rate of speed. The officer started travelling in the same direction of the vehicle, but failed to locate it.

The 911 call came in a short time later and the crash involved the same vehicle.

READ MORE: 3 dead following single-vehicle crash in Eastern Passage

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.