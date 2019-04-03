Pierrefonds-Roxboro launches spring flood-prevention campaign

An awareness campaign to prevent flooding is underway in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

The Montreal borough launched the spring initiative on Wednesday, saying it is closely monitoring changes in the water levels of the Rivière des Prairies.

The Montreal fire department and borough officials will also be going door to door in the area near the river on April 9 and 10. They will be handing out a booklet with recommended emergency measures and suggestions on what to do in case of flooding.

The move comes two years after rising floodwaters closed roads, damaged structures and forced hundreds of people to leave their homes in West Island communities and other parts of Quebec.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents are asked to take the necessary steps to protect their homes and properties. This includes monitoring weather forecasts and statements from the borough.

Residents should also prepare a 72-hour emergency kit including a few personal belongings, such as a change of clothes, baby articles, a cellphone, keys, a flashlight and a list of people to contact.

The borough says residents can also consult the guide that is available on its website.

