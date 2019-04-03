2 men arrested for shooting at each other while wearing bulletproof vest

Police in Arkansas arrested two neighbours after they decided to take turns shooting at each other while wearing a bulletproof vest. This ill-advised turn of events took place after the men had some drinks on a deck.

Citing a police affidavit, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Charles Eugene Ferris, 50, and Christopher Hicks, 36, were arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault.

According to the newspaper, Benton County sheriff’s Deputy Dorian Hendrix was called to a hospital late Sunday night after a man was reported to have been shot multiple times while wearing a bulletproof vest.

That man happened to be Ferris, who explained to the officer he had been shot once in the chest and five times in the back while protecting a man he called his “asset.”

Turns out the two men, who are neighbours, were drinking on a deck Sunday when Ferris told Hicks to shoot him with a .22-calibre rifle while Ferris wore the vest.

The bullet hit Ferris in the upper chest, but didn’t penetrate the vest, the Democrat-Gazette reported. Ferris noted it hurt after being shot.

According to the affidavit, when it was Hicks’ turn to wear the vest, Ferris “unloaded the clip” into his back, causing bruises but no serious injuries.

Ferris later admitted he made up the story about protecting an “asset” because he didn’t want to get Hicks in trouble, the newspaper reported.

Ferris was arrested after being released from hospital, while Hicks was arrested at his home.

Prosecutors haven’t filed a formal charge against Ferris or Hicks, the Democrat-Gazette reported.

–with a file from the Associated Press