Police, Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office probing suspicious house fire in Ingersoll

Oxford OPP say a quick-thinking neighbour helped alert authorities to a suspicious fire in Ingersoll.

Officers say it was around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a neighbour noticed smoke coming from a home on Bell Street.

The person called 911 and then tried to get into the house to see if anyone was inside, but the smoke was too heavy for them to proceed.

Fire crews arrived on the scene and were able to douse the flames, keeping the fire from spreading to any other homes.

Police say no injuries were reported.

As a result of the initial investigation, the fire has been deemed suspicious, and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is probing the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).