Man charged with arson in ‘suspicious’ house fire on St. Andrew Street: police
London police have charged one man after a fire that broke out on St. Andrew Street last week was deemed suspicious.
According to police, several people were inside the home when the blaze broke out at around 9 a.m. on Dec. 19.
Two people were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
When crews arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and firefighters had to rescue several people who were on a ledge above a first-floor window.
Police say an adult male was arrested at the scene, but released unconditionally, while the investigation continued.
On Thursday, Dec. 27, police arrested and charged a 29-year-old man with arson causing bodily harm, arson with disregard for human life and arson causing property damage.
He is scheduled to appear in a London court in the afternoon in relation to these charges.
