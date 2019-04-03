Man dies after boat capsizes near Bouctouche, N.B.

A man has died after a boat capsized near Bouctouche, N.B., on Tuesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say two men were discovered in the water just off the coast of Saint-Thomas-de-Kent after a boat capsized.

The Mounties say officers with the Bouctouche detachment, Bouctouche Fire Department and Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) responded at approximately 3 p.m.

A 57-year-old man was rescued by bystanders and was brought to a hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A 68-year-old man had to be rescued from by a Cormorant helicopter.

That man was transported by helicopter to Moncton, where paramedics transported him to hospital.

He later died in hospital.