April 3, 2019 9:01 am
Updated: April 3, 2019 9:24 am

ABBA says new song coming later this year

By Staff The Associated Press

Picture taken in 1974 in Stockholm shows the Swedish pop group ABBA with its members, (L-R) Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus posing after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision song contest with their song 'Waterloo'.

Olle Lindeborg/AFP/Getty Images
ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus says fans can expect a new song in “September or October” from the four-member Swedish pop group that broke up 37 years ago.

Ulvaeus told Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet tabloid on Wednesday that “it takes an extremely long time” to make a video with the avatars of the group members, adding “it has been delayed for too long.”

(L-R) Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad and Benny Andersson of ABBA.

Peter Bischoff/Getty Images

The band earlier said Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Fältskog reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars, and that one of the two new songs is entitled I Still Have Faith in You.

ABBA shot to fame by winning the 1974 Eurovision song contest with Waterloo, and had big hits in the 1970s including Dancing Queen and Mamma Mia, before splitting up in 1982.

