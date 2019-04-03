Leonard, Raptors set for matchup with the Nets

Toronto Raptors (55-23, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (39-39, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto into a matchup against Brooklyn. He currently ranks eighth in the league scoring 26.8 points per game.

The Nets have gone 26-22 against Eastern Conference teams. Brooklyn averages 46.2 rebounds per game and is 26-17 when out-rebounding opponents.

The Raptors are 11-4 against the rest of their division. Toronto is seventh in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.5 per cent as a team from deep this season. Danny Green leads them shooting 45.7 per cent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell leads the Nets averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 21 points per game while shooting 36 per cent from beyond the arc. Jarrett Allen is shooting 55.6 per cent and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 8.8 assists while scoring 14.4 points per game. Pascal Siakam has averaged 17.8 points and collected 5.4 rebounds while shooting 46.5 per cent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 42.5 per cent shooting.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 47.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 43.3 per cent shooting.

Nets Injuries: Allen Crabbe: out (knee).

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (thumb), OG Anunoby: out (head), Danny Green: day to day (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.