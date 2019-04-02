Halifax Mooseheads advance to second round with 3-1 win over Quebec Remparts

After falling behind 2-0 in the best of seven series, the Halifax Mooseheads have punched their ticket to the second round of the QMJHL playoffs with a 3-1, Game 7 win over the Quebec Remparts.

The Herd had a slow start Tuesday night and allowed the first goal to Remparts defenceman Sam Dunn, but Maxim Trépanier evened things up with a wrist shot past goaltender Carmine-Anthony with just under six minutes left in the first.

Jocktan Chainey netted the game-winner 4:41 into the second and Keith Getson tallied the insurance marker just under a minute into the third.

The Mooseheads lost their first two games at home against the Remparts, but rallied back to even up the series in Quebec with a 3-1 win in Game 3 and a 5-4 victory in Game 4. Despite losing Game 5, the Mooseheads exploded to a 6-1 win on home ice and finished off the comeback Tuesday night.

Alexis Gravel made 26 saves on 27 shots and was named the first star of the game. Chainey and Sam Dunn were named second and third stars, respectively.

The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles have also advanced to the second round following their 4-2 series win over the P.E.I. Islanders.

The Mooseheads will play either the Moncton Wildcats or the Screaming Eagles, depending on the results of Tuesday night’s game between Moncton and Baie-Comeau.