Emergency action underway after 7 drug overdose calls in downtown Kelowna

Emergency responders are on high alert after seven illicit drug overdoses in downtown Kelowna during a two-hour window on Tuesday afternoon.

Confirmation of the medical events came from Dawn Himer, executive director of the John Howard Society.

Himer said six of the drug overdoses happened in their facility, Cornerstone, in the 400 block of Leon Avenue and one nearby off Water Street.

“We’re trying to figure out where the drugs are coming from,” Himer said.

The shocking overdose numbers in such a short time have Himer concerned for the evening hours, when overdoses are more common.

She is hoping their clients will help them track down the people distributing the drugs and stop them from harming more people.

Interior Health (IHA) put out a warning on Friday about carfentanil, a drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

The IHA mobile safe injection RV is being called to the downtown core as the emergency unfolds, Himer told Global News.