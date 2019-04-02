Recipe: Pasta Boy Peter’s olives & greens in angry sauce

Peter Ciuffa, aka Pasta Boy Peter, shared his recipe for olives and greens in angry sauce.

Ingredients

• 1 bag of a Good Bronze Extruded Pasta or your home made orechietti, cavatelli or gnochetti sardi

• 200g of canned Italian or Californian cherry tomatoes Approx 1/4 of a large can. I also like Plum or San Marzano tomatoes but you’ll need to cut them up. You can also use a Passata or tomato puree, Italian or otherwise, but your sauce will be a bit more liquid. When in season look for fresh Cherry tomatoes. Add more tomatoes if you like a lot of sauce, but in Italy you only coat the pasta in sauce not drown it.

• 1/2 cup of tender or baby greens. I like bitter greens like arugula or dandelion, but you can use any baby green like spinach or kale.

• 2 cloves of finely minced garlic

• 1/2 cup of pitted olives roughly chopped or sliced





• 4 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil• Peperoncini (red chili flakes) to taste. The more you add the angrier it gets!

Sauce

• Add olive oil to a frying pan and set to a medium heat

• Add the garlic and sauté for 3 minutes making sure the garlic does not burn. Add the chili flakes and cook another minute. Stir occasionally making sure neither ingredient burns.

• Add the olives & sauté for 2 minutes

• Add the greens & sauté for 2 minutes or until they start to wilt.

• Add the tomatoes

• Turn the frying pan up to a medium high heat

• When the sauce has begun to bubble/boil (usually within 3 minutes), turn to medium/low and continue to simmer

• This is when I put the pasta in the boiling water as your sauce is essentially done.

• Add salt and pepper to taste at this point. Do not add it at the beginning because the olives are salty and as the sauce cooks down it will absorb some of that salt.

Toss it with good pasta.

More Global BC recipes are available here