Crime
April 2, 2019 2:14 pm

RCMP warn people in Kingston about tax phone scam

By Online Reporter  Global News

RCMP are reminding residents in Kingston to beware of scam phone calls in which the caller claims there is a warrant out for a person's arrest and demands an immediate money transfer.

File / Global News
A A

The RCMP wants people in Kingston to know that police are not calling residents about late tax payments.

READ MORE: Kingston Fire and Rescue warn of phone calls in smoke alarm scam

According to an RCMP news release, people in Kingston have recently reported callers who are impersonating police officers and informing them that they owe a large amount of money on their taxes. The caller then says a warrant has been issued in the person’s name and demands a money transfer be sent to them immediately.

RCMP say the fraudsters are using caller ID spoofing, which can disguise telephone numbers so the call will appear to be coming from a familiar number.

WATCH: Consumer Matters — Romance scam leads to family tragedy

RCMP say the alleged scammers may be using other tactics, too. They would like to remind people that in each case, the plots are devised to scare people into sending money quickly.

Although such phone scams have been reported recently in Kingston, similar fraudulent calls have been reported all over Ontario, according to the RCMP.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kingston
Kingston RCMP
phone scam Kingston
RCMP
rcmp kingston
RCMP phone scam
RCMP phone scam Kingston
tax scam
tax scam Kingston
tax scam Ontario

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.