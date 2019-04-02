RCMP warn people in Kingston about tax phone scam

The RCMP wants people in Kingston to know that police are not calling residents about late tax payments.

According to an RCMP news release, people in Kingston have recently reported callers who are impersonating police officers and informing them that they owe a large amount of money on their taxes. The caller then says a warrant has been issued in the person’s name and demands a money transfer be sent to them immediately.

RCMP say the fraudsters are using caller ID spoofing, which can disguise telephone numbers so the call will appear to be coming from a familiar number.

RCMP say the alleged scammers may be using other tactics, too. They would like to remind people that in each case, the plots are devised to scare people into sending money quickly.

Although such phone scams have been reported recently in Kingston, similar fraudulent calls have been reported all over Ontario, according to the RCMP.