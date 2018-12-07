Kingston Fire and Rescue warn of phone calls in smoke alarm scam

Kingston Fire and Rescue is warning residents of an apparent smoke alarm scam in the city.

According to the fire department, a caller has been reaching out to homes, asking to set up visits to check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Kingston Fire and Rescue says the caller may pretend to be calling from the City of Kingston and is reportedly asking to schedule an appointment with the homeowner. They may also ask for your age.

The fire department says they are not conducting a survey on smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Kingston firefighters conduct an annual “Wake UP Kingston” campaign, where homeowners can contact them to set up a home inspection, but this year’s campaign ended a month ago.

If you suspect a call to be a scam, Kingston Fire and Rescue are encouraging homeowners to hang up and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.