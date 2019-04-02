Canada
April 2, 2019 1:13 pm
Updated: April 2, 2019 1:17 pm

‘This situation is only going to deepen’: Wilson-Raybould warned of Indigenous anger if dumped from AG role

By National Online Journalist (Politics)  Global News

In an exclusive scrum with Global News former attorney general and current Liberal MP for Vancouver Granville says she will not resign from the Liberal caucus on her way into question period.

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould warned Gerald Butts, former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that there would be Indigenous anger across the country if she was removed from the post.

A series of text messages between Wilson-Raybould and Butts in the days after she was told of the plan to shuffle her out of the position show Wilson-Raybould repeatedly stressing that removing her from the post would lead to questions about why she was being “pushed out” of the position.

The messages were part of a 39-page submission made by Butts to the House of Commons justice committee on Sunday and obtained by Global News.

“Timing of ‘pushing’ me out (which will be the perception — whether true or not) is terrible,” she texted Butts on Jan. 8, 2019.

“It will be confounding and perplexing to people. This is not about me — believe me when I say this — but this is about an approach to Indigenous peoples.”

The next part of the text is redacted but the same message continues with Wilson-Raybould writing, “This situation is only going to deepen and I am very worried about it.”

Canadan politics
Gerald Butts
Jody Wilson-Raybould
SNC Lavalin
SNC Lavalin affair

