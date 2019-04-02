‘This situation is only going to deepen’: Wilson-Raybould warned of Indigenous anger if dumped from AG role

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould warned Gerald Butts, former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that there would be Indigenous anger across the country if she was removed from the post.

A series of text messages between Wilson-Raybould and Butts in the days after she was told of the plan to shuffle her out of the position show Wilson-Raybould repeatedly stressing that removing her from the post would lead to questions about why she was being “pushed out” of the position.

The messages were part of a 39-page submission made by Butts to the House of Commons justice committee on Sunday and obtained by Global News.

“Timing of ‘pushing’ me out (which will be the perception — whether true or not) is terrible,” she texted Butts on Jan. 8, 2019.

“It will be confounding and perplexing to people. This is not about me — believe me when I say this — but this is about an approach to Indigenous peoples.”

The next part of the text is redacted but the same message continues with Wilson-Raybould writing, “This situation is only going to deepen and I am very worried about it.”