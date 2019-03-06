‘Consider a second opinion’: Gerald Butts on what top officials asked Wilson-Raybould to do in SNC-Lavalin affair

Gerald Butts, former right-hand man to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, says he takes responsibility for “a breakdown in trust” between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould over the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The former principal secretary and longtime Trudeau friend took his seat before the House of Commons justice committee studying explosive allegations first published by the Globe and Mail last month. That report said top government officials attempted to politically interfere in the decision by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould not to intervene to save the Montreal company from criminal trial and potential conviction.

Wilson-Raybould has since corroborated those reports, telling the same committee she faced a “consistent and sustained effort” over four months to pressure her into changing her mind.

“I am not here to quarrel with the former attorney general or say a single negative word about her personally. What I am here to do is give evidence that what happened last fall is very different from the events you got last week,” Butts said in his opening statement, saying officials were told to make sure every consideration was given to how to protect SNC-Lavalin workers — but not to politically interfere.

“A breakdown in the trust that held the relationship together occurred and as the point person, I take responsibility for that breakdown,” he said of the relationship between Trudeau and Wilson-Raybould on the matter.

“All we ever asked the attorney general to do was consider a second opinion.”

