Former prominent Conservative MP Tony Clement, now an independent, will not run again

Tony Clement, the former Conservative MP and cabinet minister, will not be running for re-election this fall.

In a statement posted on his website on Tuesday, Clement — who has sit as an independent MP for Parry Sound—Muskoka since a sexting scandal last year — said he had come to the decision not to run again after getting his personal life back on track after the matter, which resulted in charges being laid against two individuals in Ivory Coast who allegedly attempted to extort Clement over the intimate messages and photos.

“I’ve decided that I will not run for re-election as MP in the upcoming election,” he wrote in the statement.

“This was actually not a difficult decision, and it is also the right one. I am very content with it, as is my family. It’s time to move on. My personal life is back on track after the personal crisis I created, and that better lived life will continue.”

Clement continued, adding that he will still be “a movement conservative” and that he will support Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and the party in the fall election. He also said he will stay on as MP for his Ontario riding until the election date.

