RCMP charge 2 from Ivory Coast over alleged attempt to extort Tony Clement sexting scandal

Two people from the Ivory Coast are facing charges related to an alleged attempt to extort former Conservative MP Tony Clement.

Following reports from several media outlets over the weekend, RCMP are now confirming charges have been laid against two individuals in connection with the investigation into efforts to extort 50,000 euros from Clement after he shared sexually explicit photos and videos last year with someone he said he believed was a consenting female, but who then demanded payment and threatened to release the images.

Clement issued a statement on Nov. 6, 2018, saying RCMP were investigating the extortion attempt.

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Clement facing alleged extortion demand of 50K euros after sending ‘sexually explicit’ photos, video

On Monday, RCMP National Division issued a statement confirming it has arrested two people in connection to the case.

But the force would not provide further details on the identity of the individuals or whether they are in custody or were charged in absentia.

READ MORE: ‘Inappropriate’ but not illegal — Why women Tony Clement followed online are going public

“As a result of excellent collaborative efforts with its internal law enforcement partners, we can confirm that two individuals in Ivory Coast have been charged in this file,” read a statement from the RCMP’s National Division issued on Monday.

“National Division RCMP continues to work with its international partners on this matter. No further comments will be made at this time.”

WATCH BELOW: Tony Clement admits to ‘acts of infidelity’ in statement

Following news of the extortion attempt, dozens of women came forward online to share stories of what they described as “inappropriate” but not illegal social media behaviour by Clement that involved sending direct messages to young women and liking their photos on Instagram.

While Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Clement had initially told him the behaviour leading to the extortion attempt was a one-time “lapse in judgment,” revelations from those women that suggested otherwise prompted Scheer to ask for Clement to step away from caucus.

Clement was asked to resign from the Conservative caucus on Nov. 7, 2018, and now sits as an independent.