Prince Harry’s biggest fan, Daphne Dunne, dies at 99

One of Prince Harry‘s biggest admirers has passed away.

On Monday, Daphne Dunne‘s family shared on Instagram that the 99-year-old Australian died “peacefully.” The war widow, who shared a special bond with Prince Harry, received a birthday letter from him and his wife Meghan Markle just last week.

“She was a truly special lady who will be greatly missed by so many,” Dunne’s family wrote. “It is fitting that Daphne passed away on the first of April as it is a month of renewal, remembrance and reunification with her loved ones that passed before her.”

Dunne became fast friends with Prince Harry after they met in 2015 at a royal outing in Sydney. Prince Harry, who served in the British army, went over to Dunne when he noticed her late husband’s war medals on her jacket.

Dunne met the prince twice more after that as she always waited for him in the crowd when he visited Australia. The Duke often hugged her and spent time chatting with her.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan write personal letter to 99-year-old fan

For Dunne’s recent 99th birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent her a personalized letter congratulating her on the “important and impressive milestone.”

“My wife and I send our warmest wishes to you on the occasion of your 99th birthday on Friday,” the letter began.

“We hope you have a wonderful celebration surrounded by family and friends and that you’ve managed to escape hospital. Congratulations on reaching this important and impressive milestone before your centenary year next year.”

Dunne told Nine News she was surprised that the 34-year-old prince took the time to send her a note, saying she didn’t think he would pay attention to her birthday.

READ MORE: Prince Harry reunites with 97-year-old fan in the pouring rain

The last time Dunne saw Prince Harry was at a public outing at the Sydney Opera House where he hugged her and called over 37-year-old Markle. The Duchess told Dunne “it was so nice” to meet her, and the then-98-year-old congratulated Markle on her pregnancy.

In 2017, Dunne waited in the rain to say hello to Prince Harry while he was in Australia promoting the Invictus Games.

“He kissed me on the other cheek this time,” she told The Telegraph at the time.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have heartwarming reunion with 98-year-old royal watcher

“He really is a lovely young [man] and he’s warm and genuine and really cares about the injured servicemen and women. He’s doing a fantastic job supporting them.”

On her Instagram page, Dunne’s family wrote: “We love you mum/nanna/Daphne, always and forever.”

Laura.Hensley@globalnews.ca