Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have heartwarming reunion with 98-year-old royal watcher

There’s a special bond between Prince Harry and a 98-year-old war widow who gave him a warm hug Tuesday when they met — again— in Sydney, Australia.

The widow, Daphne Dunne, tries to run into the prince whenever he goes to Australia.

It’s a natural fit for Prince Harry, who has made championing the cause of veterans one of his principal causes.

The pair caught sight of each other outside the Opera House on Tuesday where they hugged and chatted.

He first met Dunne when he visited Sydney in 2015 and saw that she was wearing a Victoria Cross. He also met her again in 2017.

The award stuck in Harry’s mind as it is one of the highest honours that can be bestowed by the monarch.

It is only awarded to military personnel who show gallantry “in the presence of the enemy” and can be awarded posthumously.

Harry introduced her to his pregnant wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

“Oh my goodness, is this Daphne?” Meghan asked.

“Congratulations, I think that’s marvellous,” Dunne told Meghan of the baby news. “It’s just what Harry needs.”

Dunne said Meghan claimed to have heard all about her.

“I wished them well with the baby on the way and said this is what Harry has been waiting for so long,” said Dunne.

“I’ve seen your shoes, they’re very cool,” Harry said to Dunne. “Have you dyed your hair a shade of pink?”

“Enjoy the rest of the day,” Meghan said. “Hopefully next time we see you, we’ll have a little one with us.”

—With files from the Associated Press