What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby might look like, according to internet ‘baby makers’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019, Kensington Palace announced Monday, and we got a little curious as to what their baby would look like.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the couple’s Kensington Palace office said in a statement.

British media said Harry and Meghan broke the news of their pregnancy to the royal family on Friday, when they attended the wedding of Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie at Windsor Castle, where Harry and Meghan themselves were married five months ago.

Since the spring is forever away, we decided to consult free, online “baby makers” to take a peek into the future and get a glimpse of what the seventh-in-line to the throne could potentially look like.

Will the child have the Duchess of Sussex’s eyes? Prince Harry’s ears or red hair? Let’s find out.

Using this photo of Markle, 37, and Harry, 34, we uploaded them to various websites that use “advanced face detection technology” (probably not) to predict the royal spawn’s appearance.

According to MakeMeBabies.com, the royal couple’s first child will be a girl (named Perry for whatever reason) and she’ll look like this:

Trying again, the website generated a boy named Carson, and apparently will be born wearing a coat and toque.

OK, let’s try one more time.

Over at Luxand.com, we tried again, using the same photos and the results were, umm, not what we were expecting. Here’s a look.

Finally, the tool at BabyPictureMaker.com generated a baby boy that has (possibly) some resemblance to the proud mother and father. Take a look:

In all seriousness, there had been media speculation for a number of weeks that Meghan might be pregnant, and the couple have made no secret of their desire to have children.

“Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future,” Harry had said in a TV interview when they announced their engagement in November last year.

The child will not be a prince or a princess unless the queen authorizes such a title before the birth. Instead, royal experts said if it’s a boy, the child would officially be styled the Earl of Dumbarton – one of Harry’s subsidiary titles – and Lady Windsor if a girl.

Congratulations Harry and Meghan!

