Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprise 99-year-old fan with sweet birthday letter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be busy preparing for the birth of their first child, but the royal couple took time to help a superfan celebrate her own special day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent Australian war widow Daphne Dunne a personalized letter for her 99th birthday, congratulating her on the “important and impressive milestone.” Dunne, who is currently in hospital, has met Prince Harry three times, and was introduced to Markle when the couple was in Australia in 2018, local outlet Nine News reports.

“My wife and I send our warmest wishes to you on the occasion of your 99th birthday on Friday,” the letter began.

“We hope you have a wonderful celebration surrounded by family and friends and that you’ve managed to escape hospital. Congratulations on reaching this important and impressive milestone before your centenary year next year.”

Dunne was surprised that the 34-year-old prince took the time to send her a note, she told Nine News, saying she didn’t think he would pay attention to her birthday.

The royal fan first met Prince Harry in 2015 when he was in Australia who noticed the war medals on her jacket. Dunne often wears her late husband’s jacket, which is decorated in them.

The last time Dunne saw Prince Harry was at a public outing at the Sydney Opera House where he hugged her and called over 37-year-old Markle. The Duchess told Dunne “it was so nice” to meet her, and the then-98-year-old congratulated Markle on her pregnancy.

98-year-old Daphne Dunne has been in hospital battling pneumonia for the last week, but nothing was going to stop her from a date with a prince. Harry's biggest fan, who has met him twice before, managed to meet his new wife and congratulate the couple on their baby news. #7News pic.twitter.com/gI4zrWXhJI — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) October 16, 2018

When asked how she first managed to score Prince Harry’s attention years ago, Dunne told Nine News, “I just threw him a kiss and he came [over].”

Dunne’s daughter Michelle Haywood told the outlet that a friend contacted the royals over email to alert them of Dunne’s big birthday, and received a reply overnight.

Haywood said that the royal couple has helped her mom get through her medical hardships.

“She’s still very unwell, and… the card they’ve sent means so much,” she said.

“I think it will be the thing that gets her through.”

