Canada’s Nepalese communities cancel Teej festivals after deadly Nepal floods

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Nepalese community organizations across the country cancelled annual cultural festivals over the weekend following the devastating flash flooding that struck Nepal and China.

This weekend would normally be the annual Teej festival, a Hindu practice celebrating womanhood. Organizers across the country, in cities including Toronto, Brampton and Calgary, cancelled celebrations in light of the disaster.

Punam Dhungel, president of the Nepali Canadian Women’s Society of B.C., said her organization canceled their sold-out event for the first time ever.

“It is a time where women to come together, pray, fast, sing, dance and celebrate their tradition,” she said. “We were excited. We were planning for like over two months, and it was a hard decision, but the situation happened to Nepal and we felt this is not the right time to celebrate.”

Her group decided to redirect their $15,000 in ticket sales from some 300 people to humanitarian relief efforts.

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“Now the main thing is how to support the victims in Nepal. They are suffering, they’re crying, people are mourning and we cannot just celebrate … so we just decided, OK, let’s cancel for now and support the victims. That’s more important for now.”

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Flash flooding on Wednesday killed some 800 people and left roughly 3,000 missing, after a glacier collapsed in the Himalayan border region between Nepal and China.

Authorities in Nepal warned of possible fresh flooding on Sunday, urging residents in flood-affected districts to remain on high alert.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on social media on Saturday that one Canadian who was previously unaccounted for had been found safe.

2:21 New flood concerns for Nepal, rescuers find a glimpse of hope

Sudarshan Sapkota, president of Nepalese Canadian Community Services in Toronto, said many in the diaspora in Canada have family members back home who have been affected and some are still scrambling to learn about their loved ones.

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“We are getting so many calls and messages from family members trying to reach out to their parents or relatives, but unfortunately some of them are still not in contact, are still missing,” he said.

Sapkota said he has three friends working on hydro-power projects, and while two have been accounted for, the third is still missing.

“Two of my friends were rescued and are fine, but one of my friends was inside one of the tunnels, we don’t know where he is. The family and everyone is worried.”

He said the entire Nepalese community across Canada is devastated and heartbroken.

But Sapkota also said many sports clubs and other community organizations have turned to fundraising to help disaster relief, raising thousands through soccer and other events.

Canada’s federal government has said it will provide $5 million in urgent humanitarian aid to support Nepal.

— With files from The Associated Press