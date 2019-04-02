Baie-D’Urfé residents want tattered Canada flag replaced

A gigantic Canada flag in Baie-D’Urfé is barely hanging on after the harsh winter weather left it in a tattered state.

The ripped national symbol has been a eyesore for many residents in the area.

“I love it,” said Alex Sargi. “It’s Canadian, it’s Baie-D’Urfé but it’s sad.”

The flag, which is located at Bertold Park on Lakeshore Road, has been in its ripped state for nearly two months. A growing number of residents and local politicians say it should be replaced.

“Either you respect the flag or you don’t,” Baie-D’Urfé city coun. Peter Fletcher said.

Fletcher says there is “no excuse for letting our flag fall in this state of disrepair.”

The problem is the pole is not fitted with a mechanism to easily change the flag.

The City of Baie-D’Urfé said it had an employee who would manually climb the 115-foot pole, but that person can no longer do it. The city also does not have a cherry picker or bucket lift that can reach that height.

Susan Stokley, assistant to the mayor of Baie-D’Urfé, says the city is well aware of the issue and has been looking for a way to fix it.

The city is presently looking at local companies to change the flag and to install a mechanism that will allow city works to reach the flag safely.

Stokley says the city will have the flag up and restored to its natural glory by the end of spring.