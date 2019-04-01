Winnipeg Jets maintain division lead with OT win against Chicago Blackhawks

The Winnipeg Jets almost let another one slip away.

The Chicago Blackhawks tied the game with only 2:20 left in regulation, but the Jets ended up winning 4-3 in overtime on Monday.

Kevin Hayes scored in overtime on a great solo effort to give the Jets a much needed two points. The win ended a three-game losing skid.

The St. Louis Blues also won on Monday, so the Jets now lead both the Blues and the Nashville Predators by two points for top spot in the Central Division.

Jack Roslovic had a pair of goals, while Adam Lowry also scored in the win.

Mark Scheifele had a goal disallowed in the third period after a coaches challenge determined the play was offside.

Scheifele was also awarded a penalty shot, but failed to score on Hawks goalie Corey Crawford.

Dylan Strome notched two goals for the Hawks, and Jonathan Toews scored his 34th goal of the season in a losing cause.

Dustin Byfuglien did not play in the overtime period after he was involved in a fight with Drake Caggiula with just 13 seconds left in the third period.

The Jets outshot the Hawks 38-28 as Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Winnipeg.

The Jets continue their season-ending four-game road trip on Tuesday in Minnesota.