Winnipeg’s 2019 Whiteout street parties to officially launch Monday

With the Winnipeg Jets a lock for the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs and currently sitting at the top of the Central Division, playoff fever is gripping the city.

Economic Development Winnipeg’s Dayna Spiring and Kevin Donnelly of True North Sports + Entertainment will be announcing the official launch of 2019’s Winnipeg whiteout street parties Monday morning at Bell MTS Place.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Whiteout party could pass 20,000 fans on hottest day of the year

Tens of thousands of fans gathered in downtown Winnipeg to celebrate the team’s 2018 playoff run, which saw the Jets reach the Western Conference final for the first time ever.

Global News will live stream the 10 a.m. press conference.

WATCH: Jets fans get Whiteout fever