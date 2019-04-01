RCMP looking for Edmonton man wanted in international drug investigation

Alberta RCMP are on the lookout for an Edmonton man wanted in connection with an international drug importation investigation.

Klara Biernacki, 26, and Shahriyar Dolat Khah Bachchek, 39, of Edmonton were charged with importation of opium and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP were not able to confirm the date(s) the pair were arrested.

While Biernacki was released and is scheduled to appear provincial court in Edmonton on April 19, an arrest warrant was issued for Bachchek.

He was last seen driving a dark grey 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander with the Alberta license plate BCB 8963, RCMP said Monday.

On March 21, a group of agencies — the RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime North, the RCMP Dubai Liaison Officer, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Dubai Police Anti Narcotics Unit — finished an international opium import investigation that started in Iraq with drugs bound for Edmonton.

Police said they seized about 4.75 kg of opium.

“The assistance provided by the Dubai Police and CBSA was crucial to this case and is an excellent example of how international police co-operation is effectively working together to address the drug trade,” an RCMP news release said.

If you have information concerning Bachchek’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

