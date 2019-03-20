B.C. man charged after fentanyl, oxycodone and over 4 kilos of cocaine seized in northern Alberta

A 24-year-old man from Surrey, B.C. is facing numerous charges after RCMP in northern Alberta seized opioids and over four kilograms of cocaine while executing search warrants in Grande Prairie and Wembley.

The drug busts were carried out by police on Sunday.

READ MORE: $80K worth of drugs, including 7.5 litres of GHB, seized in Grande Prairie: ALERT

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of drug busts in Alberta.

“RCMP searched both residences and located approximately $615,000 worth of illegal drugs,” police said in a news release on Wednesday. “Canadian currency and firearms were also located during the search.”

In terms of drugs, police said they seized:

about 4.2 kilograms of cocaine

about 250 grams of fentanyl powder

about 270 fentanyl tablets

about 1,950 oxycodone tablets

about 22.5 litres of GHB or Rohypnol

George Osbaldo Godoy-Guerra has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a prohibited weapon or device, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and obstruction of a peace officer.

Godoy-Guerra was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.