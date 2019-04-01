Sports
April 1, 2019 4:41 pm
Updated: April 1, 2019 4:42 pm

Guelph Storm to meet London Knights in OHL western conference semifinal

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

The Guelph Storm hammered the London Knights 5-1 in their final regular season game on March 13.

The second round of the 2019 OHL playoffs is set as the Guelph Storm will meet the London Knights, starting this weekend.

The Knights have home-ice advantage in the series after finishing first in the western conference, while the Storm finished fourth.

Both teams are coming off four-game sweeps in the first round.

Guelph had the upper hand in the regular season after beating the Knights four times and losing twice.

Game 1 is Friday night at Budweiser Gardens and Game 2 is Sunday afternoon before the series shifts to Guelph’s Sleeman Centre on Apr. 8 and 10.

Here is the full schedule:

Game 1: Friday, April 5 — Guelph at London 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, April 7 — Guelph at London 2 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, April 8 — London at Guelph 7 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, April 10 — London at Guelph 7:30 p.m.

Game 5: Friday, April 12 — Guelph at London 7:30 p.m.

Game 6: Saturday, April 13 — London at Guelph 7 p.m.

Game 7: Tuesday, April 16 — Guelph at London 7 p.m.

As usual, Larry Mellott will be calling all of the games live on 1460 CJOY.

Fans can purchase tickets at the box office, over the phone and online. More information can be found on the Guelph Storm’s website.

