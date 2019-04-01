Sports
April 1, 2019 1:34 pm

Guelph Storm’s Sean Durzi signs entry-level contract with LA Kings

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Sean Durzi of the Guelph Storm.

Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images
Guelph Storm defenceman Sean Durzi has signed an entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings, the NHL team announced on Monday.

In 35 games this season, the 20-year-old recorded 37 points and a plus-28 rating.

Durzi registered five assists in the Guelph Storm’s first-round sweep of the Kitchener Rangers.

The Mississauga native was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2018 NHL entry draft and was acquired by the Kings earlier this year.

Durzi split this OHL season between Owen Sound Attack and Guelph Storm.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Storm continue their playoff run on Friday when they open up the second round on the road in London against the Knights.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.

